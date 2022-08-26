Michael Learns to Rock to hold 3 shows in PH

Photo from Wilbros Live's Facebook page

MANILA – Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) is visiting the Philippines once again as they are set to hold a series of concerts this October.

On Friday, Wilbros Live’s Facebook page announced that the popular international group will be performing in Manila, Cebu, and Davao for their "Back on the Road" tour.

MLTR will first grace the Big Dome stage for a concert on October 26 at the Araneta Coliseum. They will head to Cebu on October 28 for a show at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom before closing the tour at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on October 30.

Joining the trio of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kare Wanscher is “Diamond Soul Siren” Nina.

The Araneta tickets will be on sale in all TicketNet outlets and online starting September 3.

VIP passes will be sold at P5,250 each while Patron A and Patron B tickets cost P4,725 and P4,200 each, respectively.

Lower Box A tickets are worth P3,150 each, while a Lower Box B seat is P2,625. Upper Box seats cost P1,575 each while the cheapest pass is in General Admission (P840 each).

For Cebu and Davao shows, fans can secure tickets at SMTickets.com.

In 2018, MLTR also toured several places in the country, including Davao, Cebu, and Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

They also performed on ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime!” in 2015.

The group is known for their hits like "25 Minutes," "That's Why You Go Away," and "Out of the Blue," among others.

