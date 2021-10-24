MANILA – Richard Gutierrez surprised Sarah Lahbati with a new sports utility vehicle (SUV), which left his wife speechless.

Lahbati shared photos of the SUV on her Instagram page while thanking Gutierrez for the sweet surprise.

“I’m not one to ask for material things (doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy them). I enjoy working hard for what I want. @richardgutz, I’m speechless,” she wrote.

Besides being the best father to their sons Zion and Kai, Lahbati said Gutierrez makes her feel like a queen even when she least expects it.

“I’m grateful to you for a lot of things, for this insane surprise… but mostly for your unconditional love, through ups and downs,” she said.

To end her post, Lahbati professed her love for Gutierrez.



Two weeks ago, Lahbati marked her birthday in style as she and her family went on a camping trip in Tanay, Rizal.

“Can’t even begin to find the words to describe how epic and magical last weekend was... from bumpy and muddy roads to fresh air, mountains and rivers,” Lahbati said on her Instagram.

The actress enjoyed a bonfire in the evening, horseback riding beside a river, swimming, and a cozy place where she and Gutierrez shared some sweet moments.

She then thanked everyone who helped her organize the memorable camping trip. The actress also penned a moving thank you message for her husband for organizing the trip.

Last March, Gutierrez and Lahbati marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who got engaged in 2017, decided to push through with their intimate wedding last year amid concerns about COVID-19.