K-pop acts occupy entire top 10

BTS

The most talked-about songs in the world this week are all by South Korean acts.

On Saturday, Billboard launched the very first Hot Trending Songs charts, rankings powered by Twitter, that measure global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter over either the last 24 hours or the past seven days.

Check out the LIVE Billboard #HotTrending Songs chart powered by Twitter here: https://t.co/VjKBStYdCR pic.twitter.com/EJ4Kbr8ARU — billboard (@billboard) October 22, 2021

According to music publication, unlike their other lists, the new social charts "track what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to" and "will highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia, and more."

Pop juggernaut BTS' latest hit single, "Permission to Dance," made a historic entry as the very first leader of both the daily and weekly tally after pulling 231,000 Twitter mentions in the last 24 hours and 1.1 million mentions over the past seven days.

Among the popular tags that powered the song to the top of the chart is the group's upcoming digital concert "Permission to Dance on Stage" on October 24 as well as its 4-day in-person leg at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 27 to December 2.

"Permission to Dance," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, Global Excl. U.S, and Digital Song Sales charts last July, is among BTS' three titles in the top 10.

The title is accompanied by the septet and Coldplay's collaborative piece "My Universe," which landed at No.5 after gaining 641,000 mentions; and their second English title "Butter" placed No. 7 with 443,000 tweets.

The next leaders were tracks from BLACKPINK rapper Lisa's first singles album. Garnering over 916,000 mentions, "Money" claimed the No. 2 spot, while "LaLisa," which earned 762,000 hits arrived No. 3.

Other K-pop acts on the social trends tally was ENHYPHEN's "Tamed-Dashed" at No. 4, Aespa's "Savage" at No. 6, NCT 127's "Sticker" at No. 8, Stray Kids' "Thunderous" at No. 9, and TWICE's "The Feels" at No. 10.