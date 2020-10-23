WATCH: First trailer for ‘Fan Girl,’ starring Paulo Avelino, Charlie Dizon

MANILA — Here’s the first trailer for Antoinette Jadaone’s newest movie, “Fan Girl,” which is set to premiere at this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival.

The movie tells the story of a 16-year-old fan —played by promising new actress Charlie Dizon— who sneaks into actor Paulo Avelino’s home one night. It is billed as a cautionary tale about fans and their overzealous and obsessive tendencies, with the trailer warning: “Never meet your heroes.”

Avelino portrays himself in the movie.

“Fan Girl” will premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival, scheduled for October 31. It will be up for the Audience Award, the only award that will be handed out in the festival, along with the 31 other films. It is the only Filipino film in the lineup.

It will also be competing at Estonia’s annual Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival next month.

The film is a collaboration between ABS-CBN Films' Black Sheep, Globe Studios, Project 8, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions.

It is Jadaone’s newest film following the successful “Alone/Together,” which starred Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

In an Instagram post last September, the director shared that they had to screen more than 670 auditions for the role of the lead actress in “Fan Girl.”

She wrote of Dizon: “Charlie Dizon is our FAN GIRL. Salamat sa buong pusong pagganap. Ramdam ko ang dedikasyon mo sa proyekto, pati ang pagpunta mo sa Baclaran Church para ipagdasal ito.”