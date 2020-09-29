Antoinette Jadaone’s ‘Fan Girl’ to premiere at Tokyo Int’l Film Festival

“Fan Girl” stars Paulo Avelino and promising new actress Charlie Dizon. The movie tackles the theme of unhealthy obsession. Black Sheep

MANILA — “Fan Girl,” a movie from Antoinette Jadaone (“That Thing Called Tadhana”), will receive its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), scheduled for October 31.

It is among the films selected for TIFF’s new Tokyo Premiere 2020 section, a combined version of the festival’s three traditional main sections — competition, Asian Future, and Japanese Cinema.

It will be up for the Audience Award, the only award that will be handed out this year, along with the 31 other films included at the Tokyo Premiere section. It is the only Filipino film in the lineup.

“Fan Girl” is billed as a cautionary tale about fans and their overzealous and obsessive tendencies. It stars Paulo Avelino alongside Charlie Dizon, who is among the country’s most promising young actresses.

Avelino portrays himself in the movie, while Dizon plays one of his high-schooler super-fans who finds out a “horrifying truth” after she sneaks into the actor’s house.

Charlie Dizon plays Jane, whose extreme obsession for Paulo Avelino leads her to finding out a scary truth about her idol. Black Sheep

In an Instagram post, Dizon described her experience in shooting her first major movie, particularly the demands of her role, as “emotionally, physically, and psychologically challenging.”

“Pero sobrang worth it,” she wrote, before thanking all those who were involved.

“Fan Girl” is directed and written by Jadaone, whose film, “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay,” was featured in a side section of the 2019 edition of TIFF and won a special award.

It is a collaboration between ABS-CBN Films' Black Sheep, Globe Studios, Project 8, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions.

The 2020 TIFF will run from October 31 to November 9.

More details can be found here about the festival.