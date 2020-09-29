Antoinette Jadaone’s ‘Fan Girl’ to premiere at Tokyo Int’l Film Festival

MANILA — “Fan Girl,” a movie from Antoinette Jadaone (“That Thing Called Tadhana”), will receive its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), scheduled for October 31.
It is among the films selected for TIFF’s new Tokyo Premiere 2020 section, a combined version of the festival’s three traditional main sections — competition, Asian Future, and Japanese Cinema.
It will be up for the Audience Award, the only award that will be handed out this year, along with the 31 other films included at the Tokyo Premiere section. It is the only Filipino film in the lineup.
“Fan Girl” is billed as a cautionary tale about fans and their overzealous and obsessive tendencies. It stars Paulo Avelino alongside Charlie Dizon, who is among the country’s most promising young actresses.
Avelino portrays himself in the movie, while Dizon plays one of his high-schooler super-fans who finds out a “horrifying truth” after she sneaks into the actor’s house.
In an Instagram post, Dizon described her experience in shooting her first major movie, particularly the demands of her role, as “emotionally, physically, and psychologically challenging.”
“Pero sobrang worth it,” she wrote, before thanking all those who were involved.
Finally!!! Magpi-premiere na ang Fan Girl 😭 Sobrang nagmarka sakin ang Fan Girl not only because first major film ko, but also because of the experience. Sobrang dami ko pong natutunan while we were doing the film. Ito na ata yung pinakanahirapan ako dahil hindi lang sya emotionally challenging, physically and psychologically din. Pero sobrang worth it lahat ng experience. I believe that destiny paved the way para makapag-audition ako. Noong una, wala po akong idea na may project na Fan Girl at matagal na silang naghahanap for the role. Sobrang biglaan po yung audition and I remember holiday nun kaya muntik na talagang di ako makapag-audition. I had no idea about the story but I went because I knew na si Direk Tonet yung director. During the audition, pagpasok ko pa lang, sabi agad, pakibura lahat ng make-up. So dun pa lang kinabahan na talaga ako. Syempre nahiya ako sa no make-up face look dahil first time ko mag-audition nang ganun. And then after I said my lines, tawang-tawa ako sa harap nila sa sobrang awkward at hiya. But thank you Direk Tonet and to the whole team behind Fan Girl for the trust. Thank you Direk @tonetjadaone for guiding me sa buong process. Thank you sa tutok na binigay mo. Even after shoot talagang kinakamusta mo ako sa experience ko sa set. Ang swerte ko na nakatrabaho kita Direk ❤️ Also I wanna thank my acting coach, Sir Jay @husejose for guiding me. Di lang tungkol sa acting ang natutunan ko sayo but also ang dami mong nabigay na life lessons na forever kong babaunin. And to my number one idol, thank you for being a giving partner and for being such a gentleman. @pauavelino And of course to God, thank youuuu! Nakailang bisita din po ako sa Inyo sa Baclaran Church since last year. Worth it lahat ng pagtitirik ng kandila at pagkatok kay Sto Niño para i-wish na sana makapasok kami sa international film festival at eto na nga ang sagot Mo. Sobrang thank you God!! Thank you universe!!! Sinagot N’yo talaga ako. ❤️ Noon, isa lang din akong fan na pumupunta ng mall shows. Never kong inakala na makakagawa ako ng ganitong klaseng pelikula. ❤️
“Fan Girl” is directed and written by Jadaone, whose film, “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay,” was featured in a side section of the 2019 edition of TIFF and won a special award.
It is a collaboration between ABS-CBN Films' Black Sheep, Globe Studios, Project 8, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions.
The 2020 TIFF will run from October 31 to November 9.
More details can be found here about the festival.