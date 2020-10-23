Boy Abunda welcomes Pope's support for gay civil unions

MANILA -- Openly gay television host Boy Abunda expressed his thoughts on the controversial remark of Pope Francis, who, in the documentary "Francesco," expressed his support for gay civil unions.

In a Facebook Live interview with Monster RX 93.1 on Friday, Abunda shared his thoughts over the divisive issue.

"You know I really prayed to God and I said, I hope this is the context that it had been released. Kasi totoo 'yon, tanggapin na natin relihiyon has so much to do with our attitude towards many things. Kasi being gay, for example, has been pathologized but sa mga nakikinig po 1973 ay tinanggal na po ng World Health Organization sa manual ang homesexuality as a disease. But still in the Church, at least in my Church, ay kasalanan pa rin. You can not practice as a gay person otherwise you are committing a sin," says Abunda, who is a Marian devotee.

Abunda believes gays have the right to legal civil union.

"Actually last night, there's this documentary featuring the Pope but they are still trying to find out the context of the interview na parang sinasabi ng Santo Papa na -- I'm quoting ...because they are now clarifying kung ano ang konteksto. You know gay people have dignity and that they have a right to a legal civil union. Remember the predecessor of the Pope was an extreme conservative, Pope Benedict," he said.

Abunda welcomes that Pope Francis is now becoming more open when it comes to gays.

"Magandang balita para sa akin na si Jorge Bergoglio ay nagbubukas. At least hindi na ako tinatawag bilang gay man, for example, na hindi tao, na may pangalan, may karapatan, patas. I'm equal to everyone," Abunda said.

"So it's really a good news. We are evolving. I think we are becoming more human in a world where humans are supposed to inhabit. We are becoming human and I praise God," he added.

Meanwhile, Abunda also announced that he is set to launch his podcast on October 29.

"I'm going to be doing a podcast which is going to be launched on my birthday, October 29. It's a podcast called 'Who Are You When No One Is Watching.' It's very exciting. It's similar to radio yet it's not. I studied my way to doing it," Abunda said.

Abunda has already started recording some episodes and he said that he will be having interviews with Angel Locsin, Harry Roque and himself.

Abunda's podcast will be streamed on various platforms.

