Kim Chiu pens heartfelt message for Kris Aquino after US visit

MANILA — "Linlang" actress Kim Chiu penned a heartfelt message for Kris Aquino after visiting her in the Unites States.

"Thank you to all your doctors and nurses for taking care of you. Thank you also to sir @markleviste for making this possible. I'm happy to see Kuya Josh also, and hopefully next time, si Bimb naman. I love you so much ate!!! praying for good health and fast recovery. missed you so much ate," she said in the caption.

Chiu expressed her joy to see Aquino recovering and shared their bonding moments during her stay.

"I am super happy to be reunited with my ate @krisaquino ... Seeing you after so many years makes my heart ... I am happy to see you in good shape and good health, praying na magtuloy tuloy na," she said.

"Isa pa sa na-miss ko yung mga chikahan natin and tawanan. Glad that we had that time ate kahit sandali lang, next time longer na with matching sleep over."

Aquino has always been vocal about her love for Chiu. In a previous interview, Aquino said she values the relationship that she has established with the actress and for that, she would do anything for her.

The last time Aquino and Chiu worked together was in the movie “Etiquette for Mistresses” back in 2015.

