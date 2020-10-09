Kim Chiu: Kris Aquino will always be the 'Ultimate Horror Queen'

Kim Chiu downplayed the praise she has been getting for her recent horror films, and shifted the attention to Kris Aquino, whom she dubbed the “Ultimate Horror Queen.” Instagram

MANILA — She may have been dubbed the “Millennial Horror Queen.”

But even Kim Chiu herself is a bit hesitant to accept the title —even with the add-on tag— admitting that she’s nowhere near the same level of renown Kris Aquino, who has done classics like “Feng Shui,” has achieved in genre.

Speaking at a virtual press conference for her upcoming mystery-thriller, “U-Turn,” Chiu was asked about how she feels that some people are now referring to her as the go-to actress for horror movies.

She downplayed the praise and shifted the attention to Aquino, whom she dubbed the “Ultimate Horror Queen.”

“Si Ate Kris will always be the ‘Ultimate Horror Queen’ bilang ang dami na niyang ginawang horror movies,” Chiu said, explaining that there remains a significant gap between her and the other actresses making horror movies and Aquino when it comes to their achievements in the genre.

“Walang makakagalaw nun,” she said of Aquino’s “queen” title.

“U-Turn” is the first full-length movie that Star Cinema will release since the lockdown due to the pandemic began.

It is an adaptation of a 2016 Indian movie of the same name, and it follows the story of a budding journalist and a cop investigating the links between a string of mysterious deaths and a particular flyover.

Chiu will play the journalist, and she teased that their version of the film, which is directed by Derick Cabrido (“Clarita”), will also serve as a reminder of the grave consequences of spreading fake news.

She also shared that she had trouble recording her lines for the movie because of how terrifying it turned out.

“Iba ito. …Kahit ako nung nag-du-dubbing kami ni direk (Derick Cabrido), sabi ko, ‘Sakit na ng heart ko. Labas muna tayo.’ Parang kahit ako hindi ko kayang panoorin,” she recalled.

“U-Turn” also stars Tony Labrusca and JM de Guzman.

It’ll be up at KTX, iWant-TFC, Sky Cable pay-per-view, and Cignal pay-per-view starting October 30.

Access to the movie cost P150.

