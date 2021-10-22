Kabog! Maymay Entrata releases new single ‘Amakabogera’

Screenshot from 'Amakabogera' music video.



Days after teasing about her upcoming single, Maymay Entrata released her newest song “Amakabogera” with its music video on Friday.

Entrata shone in the music video which talks about being unapologetic and confidently beautiful.

The song was uploaded on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube account and is now available in other digital music platforms.

Released under Star Pop, "Amakabogera" is her follow-up to "Di Kawalan" which was released in May.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The single comes just as Entrata is set to stage digital concert "MPowered" in November.

The concert will stream exclusively on KTX.ph on November 26, with a re-run on November 27.

Joining Entrata in the concert are AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Mimiyuuuh, and Nyoy Volante.

Entrata started her showbiz career when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother" where she was first paired with fellow housemate Edward Barber.

Aside from TV series and digital shows, Entrata has also appeared in several films, including in the highest grossing movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC