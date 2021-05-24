WATCH: Maymay wows with fierce MV for ‘Di Kawalan’

MANILA — Maymay Entrata released on Monday the music video of her latest single, “Di Kawalan,” showing her fierce side to match the tune about self-worth.

Directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez, the music video sees Entrata going full P-pop, with stylish outfits and choreography.

“Di Kawalan” was written and composed by Trisha Denise Campaner, produced by Rox Santos and arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

Released by Star Pop, “Di Kawalan” marks an image revamp for Entrata as a performer.

Coinciding with the song’s debut, Entrata shared a new logo for her name, to go with her edgier look as a pop act. She was also recently dubbed the “Dance Sweetheart” of the long-running concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

