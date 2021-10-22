MANILA — Actress and former GirlTrends member Chie Filomeno was the latest celebrity housemate to enter the ongoing season of “Pinoy Big Brother” on Friday.
On Day 7 of the celebrity edition, Filomeno got to speak with “Kuya” inside the confession room. She was informed that before she can interact freely with the housemates, she first has to finish a challenge as a pool lifeguard.
Singer Kyle Echarri was able to accomplish his equivalent task as a new housemate who entered just a day before Filomeno.
In the October 22 episode, Echarri also completed his challenge as a “human speaker” with the help of his housemates. In order to let out Echarri from a box in the shape of a massive speaker, they had to perform the reality show’s theme song, with additional rap parts.
Echarri was instantly recognized by his fellow celebrities when he emerged. Notably, he shared a hug with actress Alexa Ilacad, and was welcomed by his fellow The Squad Plus members Anji Salvacion and KD Estrada.
“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.