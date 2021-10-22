Chie Filomeno speaks with ‘Kuya’ inside the confession room, in the October 22 episode of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actress and former GirlTrends member Chie Filomeno was the latest celebrity housemate to enter the ongoing season of “Pinoy Big Brother” on Friday.

On Day 7 of the celebrity edition, Filomeno got to speak with “Kuya” inside the confession room. She was informed that before she can interact freely with the housemates, she first has to finish a challenge as a pool lifeguard.

Singer Kyle Echarri was able to accomplish his equivalent task as a new housemate who entered just a day before Filomeno.

In the October 22 episode, Echarri also completed his challenge as a “human speaker” with the help of his housemates. In order to let out Echarri from a box in the shape of a massive speaker, they had to perform the reality show’s theme song, with additional rap parts.

Echarri was instantly recognized by his fellow celebrities when he emerged. Notably, he shared a hug with actress Alexa Ilacad, and was welcomed by his fellow The Squad Plus members Anji Salvacion and KD Estrada.

Here are the rest of the episode highlights:

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.