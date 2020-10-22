MANILA — Here’s some good news from ABS-CBN.

The Kapamilya Channel is now available on Cignal, via the satelite TV provider’s channel 22.

This means that fans of ABS-CBN subscribed to Cignal can now watch their favorite dramas like “Ang Probinsyano,” “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” along with shows like “TV Patrol,” “It’s Showtime,” and “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

They will also have access to new episodes of shows like “I Can See Your Voice,” Judy Ann Santos’ “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” and Angel Locsin’s “Iba ‘Yan,” and many more.

The announcement bolster’s ABS-CBN’s goal of reaching more of its audience, after the government ordered the company to stop broadcasting on its free TV channel 2.

It also came two weeks after ABS-CBN shows successfully returned to free TV on A2Z channel 11 on analog broadcast via a deal with the Zoe Broadcasting Network.

Currently, the Kapamilya Channel is available online via streaming and on SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, and GSAT Direct TV channel 22.

It can also be watched on most cable operator-members under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association nationwide.