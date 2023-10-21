Why Vilma Santos praised 'It’s Your Lucky Day’ family



by Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBNNews

MANILA — Veteran screen actress Vilma Santos-Recto has nothing but words of praise to the hosts and staff of “It’s Your Lucky Day” after they accepted the show despite for its 12-day run only.

In an interview after his guesting in the program Saturday, Santos explained that the hosts took the show because they are selfless and willing to continue spreading the happiness given by “It’s Showtime!”.

The Star for All Seasons is also confident with his son, Luis Manzano, that he can lead the show, citing his impressive wit and adaptability to different kinds of audience.