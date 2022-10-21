Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the pop superstar’s 10th studio album. Twitter: @taylorswift13

MANILA — Count on Filipino Swifties to make Taylor Swift’s latest album — or any of her releases, really — to be a big event on social media, as seen in “Midnights” and its tracks’ ubiquitous mentions online on Friday.

The Philippines, after all, has one of the biggest Swift fandoms in the world, with Quezon City ranking fifth as the pop superstar’s top listeners in the past month, according to Spotify.

So it was not unexpected to see “Midnights” dominating trending topics in the Philippines on Friday, shortly after it released after months-long anticipation.

#MidnightsTaylorSwift ranked No. 1 in Twitter’s local trends for most of Friday, with the tracks and apparent fan-favorites “Lavender Haze” and “Sweet Nothing” making the top 10.

Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/LKI3GmpPRF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

What especially sent Pinoy Swifties into a frenzy was the hitmaker’s surprise announcement of seven additional tracks, in addition to the previously announced 13 songs of “Midnights.”

“I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now,” she said.

“Midnights” is Swift’s 10th studio album since her music breakthrough in 2006 with her self-titled record.

