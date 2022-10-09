Last week, these 13 cities were the biggest Taylor Swift listeners in the world. Will your city be #1 when the clock strikes midnight? 👀🕛 #TSmidnighTS pic.twitter.com/mDolFn0cL2 — Spotify (@Spotify) October 6, 2022

MANILA -- Quezon City was among the top cities listening to American singer Taylor Swift on Spotify, the streaming app said Friday.

Based on its September 27 to October 4 report, Quezon City was at the fifth spot, with London leading, followed by New York, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Chicago, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Singapore, Atlanta, Brisbane, and Dallas also made it to the list.

"Last week, these 13 cities were the biggest Taylor Swift listeners in the world. Will your city be #1 when the clock strikes midnight?" Spotify said in a tweet.

Taylor Swift is coming out with a new album on October 21.

Titled “Midnights,” the compilation contains 13 new tracks that the singer said were about “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

