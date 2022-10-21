Magnetic BGYO reaches No. 1 on iTunes in 3 countries

BGYO performs in the music video of its comeback single ‘Magnet.’ Star Music

MANILA — BGYO’s comeback single “Magnet” proved to be magnetic indeed, as it reached No. 1 in the iTunes songs chart in not just one but three countries shortly after its release on Thursday.

Within hours of its premiere, the gritty dance track became the most downloaded song on iTunes in the Philippines, securing its top placing in the digital store.

“Magnet” also achieved the same feat in Saudi Arabia and Singapore, according to Star Music. The track, meanwhile, peaked at No. 2 in United Arab Emirates at No. 9 in Hong Kong.

Aside from its strong iTunes draw, the track also became the top trending topic on Twitter on Thursday, with the hashtag #BGYO_MagnetLeadSingle and “MAGNET MUSIC VIDEO” ranking first and second in the Philippine list, respectively.

“Magnet” was composed by John Michael Conchada and produced by Jumbo de Belen of FlipMusic, with vocal coaching by Jerwin Nicomedez and additional production by Mat Olavides.

The single and music video premiere of “Magnet” came two weeks before BGYO’s scheduled release of “BE:US,” its comeback album.

A second single, the key track “PNGNP,” will also get the music video treatment on the same day “BE:US” is released.

