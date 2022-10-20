BGYO performs in the music video of its comeback single ‘Magnet.’ Star Music

MANILA — BGYO, the boy group dubbed the “Aces of P-Pop,” dropped Thursday the music video of “Magnet,” the lead single of its upcoming sophomore album under Star Music.

Gelo, Mikki, Akira, JL, and Nate are seen navigating obstacles toward a goal — a depiction of the Ace of Spades, the symbol of their fandom — in the music video produced by Chapters PH.

The boys also perform choreography by Filipino-American dancer Brian Puspos, who has choreographed the songs of BTS, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown, among other international stars.

“Magnet” was composed by John Michael Conchada and produced by Jumbo de Belen of FlipMusic, with vocal coaching by Jerwin Nicomedez and additional production by Mat Olavides.

The music video premiere of “Magnet” comes two weeks before BGYO’s scheduled release of “BE:US,” its comeback album.

A second single, the key track “PNGNP,” will also get the music video treatment on the same day “BE:US” is released.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, the group’s leader Gelo could not hide his excitement when asked to describe the album in one word, saying the record will be “extraordinary.”

Mikki, who similarly cheered when the topic was brought up, teased that their sophomore outing is simply the “best.” Akira used the term, “kakaiba”; Nate said it would be “untouchable”; while JL opted for “exciting.”

BGYO was launched in January 2021 after two years of training and has since made a mark on the Philippine music scene.

Notably, it ranked No. 1 in global charts for emerging artists, became brand darlings with successive endorsement deals, and was hailed TikTok Philippines’ P-Pop Group of the Year along with three other acts, among other achievements.

