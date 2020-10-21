‘PBB’ auditions draw in more than 37,000 submissions in 3 days

The reality show 'PBB' saw a spike of submissions for the first three days of online auditions held through the Kumu app.

MANILA — It may be down to the fact that you don’t have to line up, unlike for past seasons.

But the online auditions for the upcoming new edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) have been a huge success, drawing in nearly 40,000 submissions in just three days.

That’s almost 10 times the number it received on the day the reality show began accepting auditions, which stood at just around 4,600.

The auditions are for the upcoming ninth season —the 15th edition overall— dubbed “Connect,” which is open to aspiring housemates aged 16 to 35 years old.

It’s being held via the Kumu app, a local livestreaming platform.

The auditions require those interested in joining the show to publish a one-minute video introducing themselves, with their name, age, residence, and the hashtag #PBBKumuAudition in its description.

