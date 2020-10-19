On 1st day alone, ‘PBB’ auditionees reach 4,615

MANILA — It seems the “Big Brother” fever is back on.

On the opening day of auditions for “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect” (PBB), the program received 4,615 submissions, the program announced Monday night.

The auditions are open to aspiring housemates aged 16 to 35 years old.

Auditions are held digitally, through the Kumu app where hopefuls must publish a one-minute video introducing themselves, with their name, age, residence, and the hashtag #PBBKumuAudition in its description.

“Connect” is the ninth season and overall the 15th edition of the iconic reality show, where strangers from diverse backgrounds share a home and perform social tasks for months.

Since its 2005 premiere, “PBB” has produced several big-name stars, including Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, James Reid, Maymay Entrata, and Sam Milby, among others.

