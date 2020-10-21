'Is that Arnis?' Disney’s ‘Raya’ teaser has Filipino fans gushing

The lead character in Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ uses a combat style resembling the Philippines’ Arnis. YouTube: Walt Disney Animation Studios

MANILA — As Disney on Wednesday released the first teaser for its Southeast Asia-inspired animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” a number of Filipino viewers were quick to recognize what appeared to be the country’s national martial arts.

“Is that Arnis?” was the question of some Filipino netizens, reacting to the lead character engaging a mysterious villain in combat with a technique using two sticks, resembling Arnis. (See the reactions at the end of this story.)

If Raya’s combat style is indeed based on Arnis, that wouldn’t be a surprise, as the film is said to be inspired by Southeast Asian cultures.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Raya and the Last Dragon’s” fantasy setting is called Kumandra, and reportedly blends elements from cultures of the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

In the teaser, Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) is introduced as the guardian of the “dragon gem,” who embarks on a mission to “restore peace” by finding the last dragon.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is scheduled for release in March 2021.

RAYA USES AN ARNIS AS A WEAPON!! I REPEAT AN ARNIS AS A WEAPON #RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/Fu7QijlZMG — Alice 🎄 ceo of filopercy 🎄 TON Spoilers (@kariokamaruya) October 21, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon teaser trailer: *exists*



Me when I see arnis sticks being used as a weapon: pic.twitter.com/Qw15jorWYd — Jᴏᴀϙᴜɪɴ (@quin_gaming) October 21, 2020

Raya is using the Philippines National Sport



“ARNIS” 🇵🇭



Not long ago when this martial art debuted in Southeast Asian games. I hope they will also show Sepak Takraw, a sport originated in Southeast Asia #rayaandthelastdragon#DisneyRaya — ‘gio (@gio_giomezza) October 21, 2020

OMG RAYA IS HOLDING ARNIS!!!! — eya (@suvincrush) October 21, 2020

RAYA IS USING ARNIS STICKS AND KNOWS ARNIS OMG https://t.co/rdHGL0wp8S — ceo of sister grimm (@wolvhyerine) October 21, 2020

good morning only to every filipino/x gushing over the arnis in the raya trailer i love you — syang (she/her) (@makkachinning) October 21, 2020

wow a disney movie i can relate ??? the name RAYA? the arnis sticks she was using as weapon ??? the people looked like my people ??? 😌😍 https://t.co/ciZzJ83Ueo — 📎 bts' best friend 💗 ⁷ (@bts_reimagined) October 21, 2020

AHHH Raya looks so good im already so happy with how it's looking so far (and the way she's using Arnis sticks, which are martial arts from my country!!!), here's hoping they don't fuck it up considering Disney's track record isn't exactly the best 🤞 — nonadraws 🎃🇵🇭 ko-fi reqs OPEN (@nonadraws) October 21, 2020

Are my eyes tricking me or is Raya doing Arnis??? — I am Chorls! Always have been, always will be! (@Gobbledygoober) October 21, 2020