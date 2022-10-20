Michelle Madrigal is now a property realtor in Texas

Former actress Michelle Madrigal appeared to be changing careers in the United States as she joined the real estate industry.

On her Instagram account, Madrigal proudly announced to netizens that she is now a property realtor in Texas, where she has been residing for six years already.

“As your realtor, it is my duty to ensure you’re equipped with the information to help educate you to make fully informed decisions about your options in a real estate transaction,” she said.

Madrigal said she joined a boutique brokerage that provides apartment locating and homes for lease and sale.

Almost two months ago, Madrigal made headlines when she introduced to the public her newest beau, a year after she separated with Troy Woolfolk.

Madrigal and Woolfolk got married in April 2019, and have one daughter together, 4-year-old Anika.

In an indication of friendly ties among Madrigal, her current partner, and Woolfolk, the three posed with each other and their respective children for a photo in August.

“Co-parenting at its finest,” Woolfolk said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: