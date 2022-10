MANILA – One month since giving birth, Angelica Panganiban finally revealed the face of her baby daughter Amila Sabine.

On Instagram, the actress shared three charming photos of her baby with fiancé Gregg Homan, which gained thousands of comments from celebrities and netizens alike.

“Hello world! It’s been a month. Mom and dad are finally ready to share me with you. So, here I am,” Panganiban captioned the post.

Among those who were endeared by baby Amila were Marian Rivera, Enchong Dee, Isabelle Daza, Maymay Entrata, Maris Racal, Ryan Bang, Kean Cipriano, Diana Zubiri and more.

Angelica Panganiban finally reveals face of baby daughter Amila Sabine. Photo from Angelica Panganiban’s Instagram

In a recent vlog, Panganiban admitted that she and Homan face the usual problems of first-time parents such as breastfeeding and lack of sleep.

“Parang puyat na ako ever since 6 years old ako pero iba pala ‘yung puyat ‘pag may inaalagaan kang bata. Meron kang ganoon kalaking responsibilidad,” she said.

“Parang wala kang ibang naririnig kung hindi 'yung hikbi niya, 'yung mga konting mga sounds na gagawin niya talagang magigising ka.”

According to Panganiban, going into labor is easier than breastfeeding which for her is a commitment.

“Yung breastfeeding kasi parang mas mahirap siya kesa sa labor kasi ‘yung labor alam mo may katapusan, alam mong parang 24 hours maximum siguro tapos ka na di ba? Pero ‘yung breastfeeding parang wow ilang taong commitment na gagawin mo,” Panganiban continued.

“Yung discipline, ‘yung commitment, ‘yung pain na titiisin mo para mapakain ‘yung anak mo."

