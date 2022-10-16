MANILA – Actress Angelica Panganiban admitted that she and her fiance Greg Homan are facing the usual problems of first-time parents in breastfeeding and lack of sleep.

Through a vlog, Panganiban noted the huge difference between being used to lack of sleep at work and as a mother taking care of a newborn child.

“Parang puyat na ako ever since 6 years old ako pero iba pala ‘yung puyat ‘pag may inaalagaan kang bata. Meron kang ganoon kalaking responsibilidad,” she said.

“Parang wala kang ibang naririnig kung hindi yung hikbi niya, yung mga konting mga sounds na gagawin niya talagang magigising ka.”

They also both acknowledged the difficulty of breastfeeding with the actress comparing it to birth labor.

According to Panganiban, going into labor is easier than breastfeeding which for her is a commitment.

“Yung breastfeeding kasi parang mas mahirap siya kesa sa labor kasi ‘yung labor alam mo may katapusan, alam mong parang 24 hours maximum siguro tapos ka na di ba? Pero ‘yung breastfeeding parang wow ilang taong commitment na gagawin mo,” Panganiban continued.

“Yung discipline, ‘yung commitment, ‘yung pain na titiisin mo para mapakain ‘yung anak mo.”

Meanwhile, Homan and Panganiban also took time to call out a fake Facebook page that is using their identities and content to extort money from netizens.

The couple made it clear that they will never ask for money from the public.

This is also the reason why they have yet to share a closer picture of their child as they are avoiding their baby from being used to scam other people.

“As much as gusto namin siya ishare sa inyo dahil proud na proud kami sa kanya, hindi namin magawa kasi sobrang sasama yung loob ko nun kasi baka matrigger yung post-partum ko nun pag nakita ko siya sa isang fake page,” she explained.

Last week, Panganiban proudly shared with the public that she is engaged with Homan.

