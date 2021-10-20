Photo from Markus Paterson's Instagram account

Actor Markus Paterson made sure to mark baby Jude’s first birthday in style as he created a video, compiling all his moments with his first child since he was born.

Paterson was a proud father when he took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s birthday.

“Jude at 1. Blows my mind that this year has gone by so quick, what a journey it’s been not just for us but the whole world. Happy birthday my son, my boy, my pride and joy,” he shortly said in the caption.

Paterson previously admitted his mind was clouded with self-doubt during the start of his fatherhood journey but stressed that he has no regrets of having a child at a young age.

He shared glimpses of him being a father to his son, through a vlog where he also answered some questions from fans.

The actor revealed that his life changed upon the arrival of his son, including his decision-making and priorities in life.

“It’s crazy. It’s really crazy. I’m sure most parents will agree with me that as soon as I saw Jude came out in the delivery room, parang siyang switch in my mind na flip upside down,” he said.

Paterson said at first, he was unsure if he was prepared to take on the challenge of being a father. Thankfully, he has his partner Janella Salvador and his family to clear his mind.

Paterson and Salvador welcomed their first child in October 2020.

