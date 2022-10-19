Sam Concepcion marks birthday with 'Get Down' concert

MANILA -- Multi-talented artist Sam Concepcion is set to break all walls and distance in his birthday concert “The Get Down: Sam Concepcion’s October Party Scene,” slated this Friday, October 21, 9 p.m., at the Power Mac Center Spotlight.

A celebration of Concepcion’s birthday and landmark year, the show will give the performer and hitmaker a chance to get closes to his most avid fans and friends in a night of dancing and singing.

“I am excited to perform in a show where I will be among everybody,” admits Concepcion in a quick interview during his rehearsals for the show. “I have never done a show like this where we could get down and get this close with my audience. It is a party, concert, and a dance soiree.”

After a few years of restraining ourselves to get close to one another, Concepcion sees this show as a chance to re-connect in a very interactive concert, where he will dance, sing and party with his most treasured fans.

He is also extremely proud to work with young musicians, who will give new life to some of his biggest hits, which will surely thrill his fans.

Young musical directors Choi Padilla and John Apura are in charge of the show’s music, while James Wong, who previously collaborated with Concepcion for the hit song “Diwata,” is the show’s choreographer. Ace director Mark Reyes is the director of “Get Down.”

“Sam is truly a gifted artist,” declared Wong. “It is always a pleasure for me to work with an artist like him. He is an outstanding dancer, singer, performer. And, ‘Get Down’ will make everyone experience his immense artistry.”

“Joseph the Dreamer” movers Sam Libao, Jom Logdat, and Dan Delgado will set the dance floor on fire with Concepcion.

“You have to look forward to my songs being performed in a different way, with new arrangements that would surely excite new and old fans,” shared Concepcion. “In addition, we have prepared a few more surprises which will exclusively be showcased only during the show.”

“Get Down” is also Concepcion and Stages’ way of thanking everybody who made his recent projects such big hits -- like his singles “Dati” and “Diwata,” and the phenomenal musical “Joseph the Dreamer,” which is also set to start its third run this November.

