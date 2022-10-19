LOOK: Jugs Jugueta, wife tour Egypt

Musician and host Jugs Jugueta and his wife Andie Aguierre took to social media to share photos from their trip to Egypt.

In their respective posts on Instagram, the couple uploaded photos of them enjoying their vacation.

Aside from seeing temples, Jugueta, the frontman of the band Itchyworms, and his wife also saw the pyramids and rode camel in Giza.





In some of his posts, Jugueta also shared that he and his wife attended event in Egypt for a luxury lifestyle brand.

Jugueta and his wife marked their seventh wedding anniversary last May.

Jugueta, one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime," tied the knot with his long-time partner Aguirre in 2015.

