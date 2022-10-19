Photo from Bibo Nueva Espaňa, Senate PRIB, and Chito Miranda's Instagram account

MANILA – Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda Jr. took to social media to comment on the issue of lack of support for Filipino shows and artists.

On Twitter, Miranda appeared to have taken a swipe at a lawmaker, who initially suggested to “ban” Korean telenovelas or K-dramas in the Philippines.

According to the musician, blaming international shows in the country will not solve the problems of the Philippine entertainment industry.

“Targeting foreign shows or acts is not the solution for the lack of support towards local shows and artists. Coming up with better shows and songs, is,” he said in his tweet.

Miranda said Pinoy artists should level up their performances to be at par with the foreign acts.

“Earn the support. Di pwedeng sapilitan,” he added.

This statement came after Senator Jinggoy Estrada admitted that banning foreign shows crossed his mind due to its effects on Filipino viewers during the budget deliberation of Film Development Council of the Philippines.

"Kapag patuloy tayo nagpapalabas ng Korean telenovela, ang hinahangaan ng ating mga kababayan ay itong mga Koreano at nawawalan ng trabaho at kita ‘yung artistang Pilipino... Kaya minsan, pumapasok sa aking isipan na i-ban itong mga telenovela ng mga foreigner," Estrada said Tuesday.

Estrada's comment immediately drew flak on social media.

A day later, Estrada clarified his initial statement, explaining that it only stemmed from his frustration seeing how Filipinos allowed “our own to deteriorate” because of lack of support.

He also said he simply wishes that Filipinos have the same "zealousness" in patronizing homegrown talents.

"South Korea’s phenomenal success is rooted in their love of country. It is high time that we follow their example and do the same for our own entertainment industry that is at best, barely surviving," he said.