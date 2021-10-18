Madam Inutz and Alyssa Valdez turn emotional as they read letters from their family members, in the October 18 episode of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The celebrity housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10” (PBB) shared a touching moment on the third day, as a number of them received letters from family.

Viral online seller Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, volleyball start Alyssa Valdez, and music newcomer Anji Salvacion were in tears as they each got the surprise message from their loved ones, as seen in the reality show’s October 18 episode.

Madam Inutz’s letter came with a sentimental item, an adult diaper, as a sibling expressed gratitude to her for taking care of the bed-ridden mother and not giving up despite challenges.

Anji, meanwhile, instantly broke down upon reading the message of her mother and brother, who similarly thanked her for sacrificing and providing for them.

In her mother’s letter, Alyssa also got a photo of a house she had helped built through her successful career as a volleyball player. Alyssa tried to contain, but ultimately shed tears when she got words of encouragement and gratitude from her family.

The other celebrity housemates in this edition of “PBB” are Alexa Ilacad, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, John Adajar, Karen Bordador, KD Estrada, Samantha Bernardo, Shanaia Gomez, and TJ Valderrama.

Still set to enter are Albie Casino, Benediz Ramos, Chie Filomeno, and Jordan Andrews.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.