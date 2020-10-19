At 19, Zaijian Jaranilla reveals he already had his heart broken

MANILA – At the age of 19, former child star Zaijian Jaranilla is not ashamed to confess that he already had his heart broken.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Jaranilla, the star of the 2009 inspirational series “May Bukas Pa,” opened up about a past heartache.

“Opo, [naranasan ko na umiyak dahil sa pag-ibig]. Alam po iyon ng mga best friend ko,” he said.

Sharing how he was able to move on from it, he said: “Hindi ko na po inisip, tapos 'yung mga kaibigan ko, sobrang suporta nila sa akin. 'Yung mga gusto ko, parang sinasakyan na lang nila. After a few weeks po, parang nagulat ako na hindi ko na siya naisip ng isang buong araw.”

Gonzaga also asked him what was his biggest take away from that experience.

“Natutunan ko po na sobrang dali lang po palang ma-in love pero mahirap mag-stay in love,” he said.

Obviously over from the relationship, Jaranilla shared that he is happily with someone now and that he and his girlfriend have been together for more than a year already.

Describing himself as a boyfriend, Jaranilla said: “Hindi po kasi ako masyadong showy; sa social media, hindi ako ma-post ng pictures. Sobrang private lang po namin. Parang siya lang po 'yung nagpo-post ng pictures namin pero wala namang problema 'yun sa akin. Hindi naman po ako masyadong seloso.”

Having experienced love even at a young age, Jaranilla has this to say to other teens his age about getting into a relationship.

“Yung mga kaedaran ko po, ang taas na ng standards nila pagdating sa ganun. Kasi 'yung mga nakikita nila sa social media na ‘Ang pogi naman niyan. Ganito ang ideal boyfriend ko.’ Pero in reality, siyempre hindi mo naman 'yun makukuha talaga minsan. So maging kuntento ka na lang kung sino ang nagmamahal sa 'yo and nag-a-appreciate sa 'yo. Dadating naman 'yung right person para sa 'yo,” he said.

Jaranilla is the lead star of the upcoming movie “Boyette: Not a Girl Yet” from Star Cinema.

In the coming-of-age comedy, Jaranilla plays the titular character, a college freshman whose journey of self-discovery brings him on a literal “wacky” adventure.

Helming “Boyette” as his directorial debut is Jumbo Albano, writer of the blockbuster Vice Ganda starrers “Gandarapiddo” and “The Mall, The Merrier.”

Joining Jaranilla in the cast are Maris Racal and Iñigo Pascual as Boyette’s college friends who are also instrumental in his coming to terms with his identity.

“Boyette: Not a Girl Yet” will be available on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Sky Cable, and Cignal, as cinemas remain shuttered due to the pandemic. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.