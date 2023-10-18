Park Eun-bin in 'Castaway Diva.' Still from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

Park Eun-bin takes on the role of an aspiring singer who perseveres to fulfill her dreams in the latest trailer for her upcoming K-drama "Castaway Diva."

The series, set to premiere on Oct. 28 on Netflix, tells the story of a woman who "[stops] at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva" after being stranded on a remote island for 15 years.

The minute-long trailer, released Wednesday, introduces viewers to Park's character, Seo Mok-ha, who aspires to become a singer while appearing to be working for another famous singer.

The trailer also includes scenes of Mok-ha's interactions with the characters played by actors Chae Jong-hyeop and Cha Hak-yeon.

Apart from the trailer, Netflix also unveiled a new promotional poster for the series.

"Castaway Diva" is Park's latest series after her award-winning portrayal of the titular character in the legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

