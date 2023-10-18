WATCH: Kim Chiu visits Kris Aquino in US

(UPDATED) "Linlang" actress Kim Chiu has visited her close friend Kris Aquino in the United States.

On Instagram, Aquino shared a video of Chiu's visit.

In the caption, Aquino expressed her love for Chiu, whom she called her "panganay" or first child.

"All I can say is I love you, I super appreciate your effort to visit, and even if it was a gloomy day, you were the much needed reminder that after all the storms, we can look forward to a RAINBOW… I’ve missed you, as in SUPER. 50% less yung sakit nung biological injectable ko at 1 PM after seeing you, please visit again & often? Di ba may bedroom ka na? Thank you for until now (16 years & counting) genuinely caring for & trusting me; super sad your ka-birthday because he arrived 10 mins after you left," Aquino wrote.

According to Aquino, Mark Leviste took the video, as well as coordinated with Chiu's sister about the visit.

"We’ve both learned from our mistakes…with God’s help sana tuloy tuloy na yung harmonious and supportive relationship namin. Thank you bimb for helping us realize all the things we needed to repair in order to strengthen our commitment," Aquino wrote.

Meanwhile, Aquino also updated her fans about her medical condition.

"Thank you to all of you who are praying for me, slowly gumaganda my numbers. That’s because of the power of our collective prayers. God’s rewarding our #faith. Roughly 15 more months of treatment, but I’m alive and hopeful; tuloy ang LABAN, bawal sumuko," wrote Aquino, who also used the hashtag #grateful.

In the comment section of Aquino's post, Chiu also left a message to her "ate" or sister.

"I love you so much ate so so so much. Ngayon alam ko na saan ako mag-message. Thank you so much to sir @markleviste for reaching out. Super happy ako. Happy ako to talk and see you ate after so many years. Love u ate," Chiu wrote.

Aquino has always been vocal about her love for Chiu. In a previous interview, Aquino said she values the relationship that she has established with the actress and for that, she would do anything for her.

The last time Aquino and Chiu worked together was in the movie “Etiquette for Mistresses” back in 2015.

