Moira dela Torre turns emotional over multiplatinum certifications for her albums

MANILA – Moira dela Torre could not hold back her tears after she was presented multiplatinum certifications for her albums on Sunday.

After performing “Tagpuan” and “Malaya” on “ASAP Natin To” with Zsa Zsa Padilla and Nina, ABS-CBN Star Music’s Jonathan Manalo went up on stage to hand dela Torre her recognitions.

“First, this is the eight-time platinum award for your album ‘Malaya.’ I have here also a two-time platinum award for your single ‘Ikaw at Ako,’ and platinum award for your current album ‘Patawad,’” Manalo said.

“That is a total of 11 platinum awards. That makes you the female OPM artist with the most number of digital platinum certifications. Your ABS-CBN Music family is so proud of you,” he added.

Congratulating dela Torre for her feat, Padilla said: “You are so deserving because sa panahon ngayon talaga, ‘di ba napakahirap makagawa ng sales pero you’re so loaded with talent.”

Dela Torre then took the opportunity to thank everyone who made this achievement possible.

“Thank you so much to all my listeners, to all my fans especially my ABS-CBN family, my Cornerstone family and my husband. Maraming maraming salamat po,” she said.

“I know that it’s been hard for everyone and this family is still so strong and still gives me so much strength to celebrate artists and OPM. Maraming maraming salamat ABS-CBN. Thank you for being my family. This is for God first and for you,” she ended.

With these recognitions, dela Torre vowed that she will keep writing and performing original compositions.

The Oct. 18 episode of “ASAP Natin To” is the first time the variety show aired live from the studio since ABS-CBN closed a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network for its free TV return via A2Z channel.

The rebranded A2Z is on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.