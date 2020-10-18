Bugoy Carino, EJ Laure share experience as young parents

MANILA – For the first time, former child star Bugoy Carino and University of Santo Tomas volleyball player EJ Laure granted a joint interview, more than a month since they revealed that they already have a child.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” the two talked about their experience as young parents to their daughter Scarlet.

“Siyempre po nung una, hindi naging madali sa akin. Siyempre kasi hindi ko naman po alam kung paano maging daddy, kung paano alagaan yung baby. Pero habang tumatagal, natututunan ko. Kasama ko po yung mama ko, yung family na nag-ga-guide sa akin. Habang tumatagal naman, natututunan ko and mas nagiging madali naman po,” Carino said.

Carino said his outlook in life has changed, and Laure and their daughter are now his top priorities.

“Mas nag-mature siguro yung pag-iisip ko. Mas iisipin ko na ngayon yung baby ko kaysa sa akin. Siyempre ganun naman po ang mga parents,” he said.

“Yung pangarap ko na ngayon siyempre yung magkaroon ng magandang buhay yung mag-ina ko, siyempre magkaroon kami ng bahay,” he added.

Gonzaga also asked the two how they handled people’s reactions when they made their relationship public.

“Kasi si Bugoy ever since talaga wala siyang paki sa sasabihin ng tao. Nung nagtagal yung relationship namin, parang natutunan ko na ding dedmahin. Hindi ko pinapansin yung mga sinasabi ng ibang tao. Ang importante kung anong meron sa aming dalawa at yung kay baby,” Laure said.

Carino said Laure used to get affected by everything she reads on social media, but he tried to help her change this.

“Sinasabi ko lang, ‘Okay na iyan. Huwag mo na lang pansinin.’ Hindi rin ako nagpapaapekto para siya rin hindi maapektuhan. So sasabihin ko lang sa kanya na huwag na intindihin kasi wala naman magagawa sa atin yun, hindi naman tayo pinapalamon. Parang ganun po yung sinasabi ko sa kanya,” he said.

Laure said they no longer fight over simple matters.

“Naglolokohan na lang kami,” she said.

The former UAAP rookie of the year missed the collegiate league for two years, citing a shoulder injury. However, rumors had been circulating about her pregnancy during her playing hiatus.

She returned to volleyball in 2019, suiting up for the Tigresses anew in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference before playing a couple of games in the UAAP Season 82 before it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.