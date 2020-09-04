UAAP: UST’s EJ Laure showers Bugoy Cariño with love in photo with their baby

After debunking pregnancy rumors two years ago, University of Santo Tomas volleyball player EJ Laure has finally revealed a photo of her baby with Bugoy Cariño.

On Thursday, Laure posted on her Instagram account a video of Bugoy and their baby, Scarlet -- her first post confirming she is now a mother -- to greet her partner a happy birthday.

The former Goin' Bulilit cast celebrated his 18th birthday with his new family as seen in the picture.

"Happy birthday, Mahal. Thank you sa lahat ng ginawa at ginagawa mo para sa amin ni baby Scarlet! We love you so much, daddy," Laure wrote.

On the other hand, former ABS-CBN child actor Cariño uploaded on his Facebook account a photo of their small family, thanking Laure and baby Scarlet, for their unending support.

The former UAAP rookie of the year missed the collegiate league for two years, citing a shoulder injury. However, rumors had been circulated about her pregnancy during her playing hiatus.

Laure denied the rumors two years ago. In an interview in 2018, she made it clear that the fans' speculation were false.

"Hindi naman totoo 'yung sinasabi nila.(Pero) nasa kanila na lang 'yun, kung ano ang gusto nilang sabihin. Kasi siyempre, tao din naman sila, may sarili silang opinyon," Laure said back then.

She returned to the volleyball court in 2019, suiting up for the Tigresses anew in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference before playing a couple of games in the UAAP Season 82 but was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.