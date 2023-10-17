Some ABS-CBN shows to give way to PBA on A2Z

MANILA — Some of ABS-CBN's shows on A2Z will give way to the PBA after the telecast of the league's games will move to network when its new season opens on November 5.

PBA games will air every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday with weekday games starting at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. while weekend games will be at 3 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

According to a statement from ABS-CBN Corporation, viewers of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Senior High," and "The World of A Married Couple" may watch the primetime shows on TV5.

Meanwhile, they can still catch the weekend shows "Everybody, Sing!" and "I Can See Your Voice on A2Z on a delayed telecast after PBA games.

"ABS-CBN and A2Z have mutually agreed on the changes whenever there are PBA games, with both parties supporting this move," the statement read.

