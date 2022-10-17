MANILA -- Entertainment veteran Sharon Cuneta took to social media to share a video of her singing her hit "Bituin Walang Ninging" in a concert for the first time since her “true screen partner” Cherie Gil passed away last August.

On Instagram on Sunday night, Cuneta emotionally performed the theme song of her and Gil's 1985 classic film "Bituin Walang Ninging" in her concert in Adelaide, Australia.

"'Di ko alam paano ko kakantahin kagabi… but I know somehow that she was right beside me," Cuneta wrote.

Cuneta is in Australia for her concert tour, which kicked off last October 15 at Woodville Town Hall in Adelaide.

She will also hold shows on October 22 in Perth, October 28 in Sydney, and October 29 in Melbourne.

In her guesting on "ASAP Natin 'To" last August, Cuneta paid tribute to Gil, stressing that there's only "one Cherie Gil."

"There's only one Cherie [Gil], and I feel like half of my history has been erased and also a big part of my heart has died because we loved each other so much," Cuneta said about her friend.

"Thank you for your contribution to the film industry here. An era has ended because you're gone too soon. I miss you and I will never allow this country to forget you," Cuneta added.

Gil spent more than five decades in showbiz, etching her name as local showbiz’s “La Primera Contravida.”

Born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, the acclaimed actress was considered showbiz royalty, forming part of the celebrity Eigenmann clan.

