MANILA — Marina Summers stays winning after her runner-up finish in “Drag Race Philippines,” as she teased Monday new music under Tarsier Records.

The ABS-CBN record label released a snippet of the track wherein Marina can be heard saying: “It’s summer time. All of you sinners, come forth and be cleansed.”

“Summer is coming,” Tarsier Records added, also using the hashtag.

Marina shared the teaser from Tarsier Records on her social media pages, writing, “Who’s ready?!”

Tarsier Records head and founder Chris Lopez a.k.a. Moophs previously collaborated with the queens of “Drag Race Philippines” on the fan-favorite track “Pop Off Ate,” which he produced and co-wrote.

Marina is no stranger to releasing a record. In 2020, she dropped her first single “I Have Arrived” to mark not only her birthday, but also to celebrate fellow Filipino drag queens making a mark in local pop culture.

Marina previously teased that she is entering her “pop star era” anew, when Tarsier Records first hinted that the performer is now part of its roster.

The Kapamilya record label and Marina have yet to announce the release of her first single as a “Drag Race” queen.

