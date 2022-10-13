Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — Marina Summers is still grateful for her "Drag Race Philippines" stint and praised Precious Paula Nicole for her victory in the competition series.

"Precious is a very deserving winner. She’s the epitome of Filipino drag. When I started doing drag talagang the first time I saw her, I knew that she’s a star and I’ve always looked up to her. I’m a huge fan of Precious," Marina told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Her heart is so pure and no one can deny that. Siya ‘yung puso ng season. She deserves it," she added.

Watching the series unfold, Marina felt that she was a worthy competitor for the crown in the finale.

"I know I did well kaya watching the season …being able to rediscover myself and my craft inside the competition na I could also do comedy pala, I could also do acting, mga stuff na I don’t usually do, I get to experience that with you guys. Ang sarap sa feeling," Marina said.

"Kinakabahan si Xilhouete and I told her, huwag kang kabahan, hindi tayo maglalaban, this is our first duet. ‘Yun ang sabi ko sa kanya just to make her feel lighter and sabi ko sa kanya sa last chorus hahawakan ko ‘yung kamay mo, itataas ko. It’s a full circle moment for us," she added.

She felt proud of the body of work that she has shown on stage as it was her goal to showcase Filipino talent on the international stage.

"It felt great kasi I’m one step closer to the crown like no one saw me lip-sync for my life in the series and that was the first time that I was able to lip-sync against someone else," the drag queen said.

"‘Yung ‘Sirena’ parang anthem ko siya eh kasi, Marina, sirena, di ba. To be able to see myself perform that song on international TV felt immacualte, sobrang monumental niya for me. I may not be the Filipino winner... sobrang nanalo ako for being able to get this far, rediscovering myself, being able to building relationships, winning the hearts of the people. It’s such an amazing feeling and doon pa lang nanalo na ako," she added.

While some might not accept the results, Marina reminded the public that it was a win for her to be in the competition and to champion queer talent.

"It’s okay to mourn, it’s okay to feel sad about something, that’s very valid but what’s not okay is attacking other people. That’s okay to mourn to feel sad. Ako ngayon, I feel sad, I don’t feel the best kasi ako I was this close to winning but ultimately I’m very, very proud and I hope they are too. I hope they’re proud of being part of herstory," Marina said.

"Sana, at the end of the day, win or lose, I hope ‘yung ma-cultivate nila na lesson ay we’re championing queer talent right here. Kahit hindi sila part ng ensemble cast, kahit hindi sila part ng judges table, hindi sila part ng production, they are part of the culture that they’re starting to cultivate," she added.

She was also glad that her story has touched many lives and has shown the world the narratives of the LGBT community in the Philippines.

"It’s an amazing feeling to culminate all the hard work that we’ve done for this season and to be part of a season that’s been able to reset. Parang cultural reset kasi ‘tong season 1 eh and to part of that is such an amazing feeling already," the drag queen said.

"To be part of a cast na parang torch bearers kami ngayon eh na champion ng queer talent and queer excellence and to part of that is such amazing feeling. I know that I didn’t win the crown but I know that I was able to inspire other people and I think ‘yun naman ‘yung main agenda namin coming into the competition is to touch lives and share our stories," she added.

Marina hopes to share her talent more in mainstream media and hopes that members of the LGBT community would have more opportunities in the future.

"My mind has been on competition mode for about more than a year now so parang right now I would just want to rest. I would see what the future holds. Ayokong magsalita ng tapos kasi any opportunity that could blast off my career, any platform that could help me showcase myself, I’d appreciate that. But right now, my mind is focused more in a lot of mainstream media things even without the crown. I still want to pursue my mission to bring drag to more platforms, music, TV, film, concerts," she said.

"That’s the direction I wanna go into. Kung sasali man ako sa future seasons, gusto kong mabuo uli ako, a better version. I know I did my best this season but I wanna see a better version of Marina."

