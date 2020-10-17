’ASAP Natin ‘To’ to continue its return to free TV with ‘one big family celebration’

MANILA — It’s billed as “one big family celebration.”

And “ASAP Natin ‘To” certainly wasn’t kidding, as it appeared to have gotten nearly all of the Kapamilya network’s biggest stars to join in the fun for this Sunday’s episode —the second live one since returning to free TV.

The usual hosts of the weekly variety program will be there, but this time they’ll be with a slew of other big names such as Vice Ganda, Coco Martin, Judy Ann Santos, Angel Locsin, Angelica Panganiban, Charo Santos, and Jodi Sta. Maria.

Included in the stellar lineup will be Regine Velasquez’s powerhouse team-up with Elha Nympha, Janine Berdin, and other “The Voice Kids” champions, and an exciting collaboration between Lea Salonga and international pop band Lukas Graham.

There will also be a swoon-worthy number from “The House Arrest of Us” stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and dance performances from Kim Chiu and Maymay Entrata.

A dedicated segment to the music of Moira dela Torre will also be part of the episode, as well as Gary Valenciano’s debuting his newest single in celebration of the 5th anniversary of “Ang Probinsyano.”

There's also a big announcement from fan-favorite reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Other names expected in the episode are: “Gold Squad” Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz; KZ Tandingan, Jona, Jeremy Glinoga, Nina, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Susan Roces.

You can watch the episode live on the rebranded A2Z Channel 11, which is available on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

It can also be viewed on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators), via streaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and iWant-TFC.