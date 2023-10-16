ABS-CBN shows dominate various streaming platforms

MANILA — ABS-CBN shows are dominating various online streaming platforms, while Star Cinema's "A Very Good Girl" performed well in the box office.

"Can't Buy Me Love," led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, claimed the number one spot in the Top 10 TV shows in the Philippines on Netflix.

The thriller drama series "Linlang," starring Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu, and JM De Guzman, remains the most watched TV series on Prime Video Philippines after its successful debut last week.

ABS-CBN and GMA’s collaboration series “Unbreak My Heart,” led by Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia, Richard Yap, and Gabby Garcia, topped the Hottest Filipino Drama chart on Viu.

The family drama and murder mystery series “Senior High,” starring Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijan Jaranilla and other Kapamilya Gen Z artists, is still the most watched series in iWantTFC.

Meanwhile, the Coco Martin-starrer “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” continues to dominate the rating charts on primetime TV.

Star Cinema’s “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly De Leon, also achieved another milestone as it grossed more than P100 million in its third blockbuster week.

After its successful Hollywood premiere, the film is still making waves in various local and international cinemas worldwide.

RELATED VIDEO: