"Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10" finally opened on Saturday. ABS-CBN

Netizens warmly welcomed the return of the hit reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” for its 10th season, beginning with the celebrity edition on Saturday.

Fans joined hosts Toni Gonzaga, Robi Domingo, Bianca Gonzales, and Kim Chiu in sending the 12 celebrity housemate2 off to the Big Brother house, making the #PBBKumunityParty the top trending topic on Twitter.

Each housemate was introduced one by one and given a bag full of big coins, which played a vital part in their first task inside the house.

Entering the “PBB” were volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, social media crooner KD Estrada, and online live-seller sensation Madam Inutz.

“Squad Plus” member Anji Salvacion, actor and comedian TJ Valderrama and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo were also part of the official list.

Comedian Brenda Mage, who rose to fame in “Miss Q&A,” Kumu streamer Eian Rances, and rising Kapamilya star Alexa Ilacad also made their way inside the house

Completing the initial batch were Shanaia Gomez, who became popular in “Idol Philippines,” MMA athlete John Adajar, and model and DJ Karen Bordador.

The celebrity contestants, who appeared excited seeing one another despite seeing no appliance and furniture inside, put their collected big coins, which they accumulated through the diamonds on their Kumu accounts, in one jar.

They have gathered a total of 61.9 million diamonds before entering the house for an equivalent of 6,190 big coins, which they will be using to buy appliances.

In the tally released on the show, Rances garnered the most number of diamonds with 19.65 million followed by Valdez (9.60 million) and Brenda (8.41 million).

Madam Inutz, Valderrama, and Brenda were the first to be called to do the task of purchasing their house needs but in only 100 seconds.

After conducting the task, the remaining balance left for the housemates was 3,890 big coins. The three focused on getting mattresses and pillows for everyone.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga also announced that the audition for the adult edition of “PBB” will be reopened. It is open for aspiring housemates aged 20 to 40 years old.