Photos from Kyle Echarri's Instagram account and ABS-CBN PR

As the 10th season of “Pinoy Big Brother” officially began on Saturday, it was revealed that popular young actor Kyle Echarri is confirmed to be joining the celebrity edition.

After the public witnessed 12 housemates entering the famous Big Brother house, host Bianca Gonzales surprised Echarri, who was holding a livestream on Filipino-based app Kumu.

Echarri, who stars in the “Huwag Kang Mangamba” series, was in a hotel quarantine, waiting for the confirmation of his official inclusion as celebrity housemate.

“Para sa lahat ng nagmamahal sakin, maraming maraming salamat sa suporta. Sana suportahan nyo ko hanggang dulo ng pagsama ko sa PBB. Im super excited and super ready pumasok sa Bahay ni Kuya,” he said.

Echarri rose to fame when he joined “The Voice Kids” in 2015 under the team of Sarah Geronimo but his biggest break in showbiz came on the hit afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto.”

Aside from him, four other celebrities are expected to enter the PBB house. Actor Albie Casiño and actress Chie Filomeno are set to be welcomed on the reality show. Meanwhile, Kumu streamers Jordan Andrews and Benedix Ramos also made the cut.

They will be joining Alyssa Valdez, KD Estrada, Madam Inutz, Anji Salvacion, TJ Valderrama, Samantha Bernardo, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, Alexa Ilacad, Shanaia Gomez, and John Adajar and Karen Bordador.