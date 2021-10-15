Celebrity housemates to enter 'PBB' house on Saturday

MANILA -- After introducing the 12 celebrity housemates over the past week, "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10" will finally begin on Saturday, October 16, at 7 p.m.

This season’s batch of celebrity housemates include volleyball athlete Alyssa Valdez, social media crooner KD Estrada, and online live seller sensation Madam Inutz.

“Squad Plus” member Anji Salvacion, actor and comedian TJ Valderrama and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo are also part of the official list.

Comedian Brenda Mage, who rose to fame in “Miss Q&A,” Kumu streamer Eian Rances, and Kapamilya star Alexa Ilacad are also part of the celebrity edition.

Completing this season’s housemates are Shanaia Gomez, who became popular in “Idol Philippines,” MMA athlete John Adajar, and model and DJ Karen Bordador.

Enchong Dee, Edward Barber, Richard Juan, and Sky Quizon will deliver updates on what’s happening inside the famous yellow house together with “PBB” big winners Melai Cantiveros, Maymay Entrata, and Kim Chiu. They will share hosting duties with Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, and Toni Gonzaga in “PBB Kumunity.”

Even before the official start of “PBB Kumunity,” Big Brother has already gave tasks to his celebrity housemates. They had an online ambagan livestream task last October 13 on Kumu that will dictate their fortune inside the house for their first week.

There’s also a follower sprint on Kumu where the celebrity housemate with the most number of followers will earn immunity from a nomination night. Fans just need to follow their favorite celebrity housemate on Kumu that started last October 10 until October 16 and October 31 until November 1.





“PBB Kumunity Season 10" Celebrity Edition will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC. It will also air every 5:45 pm on weekdays.

For the updates and other announcements from Big Brother, watch “PBB Kumulitan” online show on Kumu and Facebook with Gonzalez, Dee, and Cantiveros every weekday from 5:30 p.m.. Catch it also every weekend with Sky Quizon.