Indie actress Anna Luna welcomes baby girl

Indie actress Anna Luna recently gave birth to a baby girl.

The “Tayo sa Huling Buwan ng Taon” star posted a picture of Anne Clarke on Instagram on Saturday, even creating an Instagram account for her daughter, who was born on October 7.

Luna is best known for starring in independent films, including Mike de Leon's “Citizen Jake”, Nerissa Picadizo's “Requited”, and Chito Roño's “Emir”.

She was nominated best actress at the 2018 Philadelphia Independent Film Awards (PIFA) for her performance in the 2018 independent film “Maestra”.

Luna, a member of the 2018 Star Magic Circle, got married to Clark Alpuerto 6 months ago.

