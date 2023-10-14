Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – It appears that the historic series “Unbreak My Heart” is the first of many partnerships between media giants ABS-CBN and GMA.

During the finale media conference of the series that set history in Philippine television as the two networks’ first-ever TV show collaboration, GMA executive Anette Gozon-Valdes teased that they are planning to do more projects together.

According to the GMA Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide and Support Group, she is hoping to create movies with ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema next year.

She admitted that they have a contract already with Star Cinema but the pandemic prevented them from pushing through with their plans.

“Wala pang cast in stone but we’re hoping na meron pang collaborations. Sana next year. Sana may movies, makagawa na. We’ll start na makipag-usap. We’ll see,” she said.

But thanks to recently-concluded ABS-CBN Ball 2023, Gozon-Valdes and other ABS-CBN executives had the chance to bring up the possible new collaboration between Kapamilya and Kapuso.

“Nung ABS-CBN Ball nakausap ko ulit sila Kris Gazmin pati sila Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes. Sabi ko, ‘gawa na tayong movie.’ Kasi gusto na rin nila eh. Siguro matutuloy na next year,” she shared.

The GMA boss added that should the groundbreaking film partnership push through, they are eyeing Kapuso leading lady Barbie Forteza as one of the lead stars to be paired up with a Kapamilya actor.

Meanwhile, Gozon-Valdes also expressed her gratitude to ABS-CBN for “Unbreak My Heart” which saw Kapamilya Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia working with Kapuso stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

“I would like to really thank our partners, of course, ABS-CBN for giving us such a beautiful show. Thank you to the stellar cast, the brilliant creatives, and the production crew behind ‘Unbreak My Heart,’” she said during the media conference.

“What I can say is it has been a joy and a pleasure to work with ABS. I hope that this is the first of many.”

The program is now down to its final five weeks after six months of airing.

"Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It streams 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.