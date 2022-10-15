Ivana Alawi’s ‘A Family Affair’ to air on Netflix

Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel

MANILA – After conquering the primetime slot of ABS-CBN, Ivana Alawi-starred series “A Family Affair” is set to stream on digital streaming platform Netflix.

Several netizens noticed that the show, led by Alawi and Gerald Anderson, is included in the Coming Soon list of Netflix, expressing their excitement to binge-watch it once it ends on television.

However, it is not stated on the app when the series will premiere.

“A Family Affair” revolves around the characters of Alawi and Anderson, a couple whose marriage is rocked by dark secrets within their family.

Alawi is Cherryred, who as a child is taken in by the wealthy Estrella family, and raised as a fifth “sibling” of four brothers Paco (Anderson), Dave (Sam Milby), Seb (Jake Ejercito), and Drew (Jameson Blake).

They grow up with both Paco and Dave developing romantic feelings for Cherryred. She ends up marrying Paco, who later becomes aware of Dave’s affection for his wife.

“A Family Affair”, which premiered last June, airs every Monday to Friday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.



