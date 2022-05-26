Gerald Anderson and Ivana Alawi in an intimate scene from ‘A Family Affair.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Gerald Anderson and Ivana Alawi portray a couple whose marriage is rocked by dark secrets within their family, as seen in the first trailer of “A Family Affair” released on Thursday.

The preview of the ABS-CBN teleserye introduces the characters portrayed by Anderson and Alawi, as well as fellow lead stars Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake.

Alawi is Cherryred, who as a child is taken in by the wealthy Estrella family, and raised as a fifth “sibling” of four brothers Paco (Anderson), Dave (Milby), Seb (Ejercito), and Drew (Blake).

Lines are blurred, however, as they grow up, with both Paco and Dave developing romantic feelings for Cherryred. She ends up marrying Paco, who later becomes aware of Dave’s affection for his wife.

Glimpses of the conflicts among the brothers, including Seb and Drew, are then shown, hinting at their own involvement with Cherryred.

The lead cast, as well as directors Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, watched the trailer’s premiere on Thursday night, as shown in a livestream from producer Star Creatives.

Pertaining to the trailer, Anderson said, “It won’t give justice sa ganda ng show at sa mga dapat abangan, kasi, hindi naman sa pagiging biased, maraming makaka-relate talaga.”

“It tackles family values, mga problema na pinagdadaanan ng mga pamilya, heartaches, pagmahahal sa mahal mo sa buhay, sa mga kapatid, sa pamilya. Ano ang mas matimbang: ‘yung pagmamahal mo sa babaeng mahal na mahal mo, o ‘yung pagmamahal mo sa mag kapatid mo at sa pamilya mo?”

Alawi, who marks her first teleserye lead role with “A Family Affair,” meanwhile, said she was shocked by her own daring scenes shown in the trailer.

“Sobrang ganda! Actually, tumitili nga ako dito, kasama ko ‘yung kapatid ko. Tinatakpan ko ‘yung skin kasi nasa-shock ako!” she said, laughing. “Pero sobrang ganda, and I’m so happy with how it turned out. Ang ganda talaga, wala akong masabi.”

Turning serious, she teased that viewers are in for more surprises once the series starts airing.

“Pinaghandaan ko siya, and I’m very, very excited. Ang daming pagdadaanan. It’s really a rollercoaster. So, ibang Ivana rin ang makikita niyo,” she said.

“A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.