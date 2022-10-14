Celebrity couple Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo. Instagram: @beaalonzo

MANILA — Bea Alonzo’s beau, actor-host Dominic Roque, had a cool response to questions about their wedding plans.

“We’re super okay and we see the future together so, I think, maganda and we’re happy, “ Roque told media at the sidelines of the launch of the Gabay Guro online concert “The Filipino Teacher: Our Pride, Our Purpose, Our Passion” this Saturday, October 15.

Roque also cited the peace and balance in their relationship.

“Hindi naman porke’t superstar si Bea, mahirap nang maging karelasyon,“ he stressed. "Kailangan lang naming hanapin 'yung zen namin together para maging okay kami. So far, okay kami!“

On Alonzo's October 17 birthday, Roque only prays for the actress' well-being. “Wish ko sa kanya to have a better health kasi lahat naman tayo hindi makakakilos kapag hindi maganda. Sa families namin, masaya kami palagi,“ said the actor.

Roque is also grateful to be part of the Smart-PLDT’s teachers welfare advocacy. Someday he hopes that Alonzo will also be part of Gabay Guro. He and his co-host for the online concert, Pops Fernandez, agreed that teachers need better compensation as well as stronger technical support in reaching out to students particularly in far-flung areas.

Gabay Guro head Chaye Cabal-Revilla also thanked Roque and Fernandez, along with other celebrities who volunteered their services for the event without any demand for remuneration. The online concert is expected to draw in over 500,000 teachers.