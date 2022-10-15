Avril Lavigne’s Manila concert postponed anew

Canadian hitmaker Avril Lavigne's Manila concert is moved to 2023 Instagram: @avrillavigne

MANILA – After several moving to a later date in 2022, the much-anticipated concert of Avril Lavigne in Manila has been postponed once again.

In a statement released by Wilbros Live, Lavigne’s “Love Sux” Tour in Manila and Hong Kong will be moved to 2023.

According to the “Sk8er Boi” hitmaker, the postponement happened due to travel and scheduling logistics.

“To my fans in Hong Kong and Manila, I am writing you with some unfortunate news. Due to travel and scheduling logistics, I am unable to make these shows happen. I am heartbroken about not being able to make it as I know these shows have been sold out for some time. Once again, my deepest apologies,” she said in the statement.

Wilbros Live clarified also that the show will still push through next year but the new date will be announced “soon.”

Tickets purchased before the postponement will still be honored in the new show date.

“Should you want to refund or change your ticket once the new date is announced, you may contact TicketNet at info@ticketnet.com.ph or call 8911-5555,” the statement further said.

Last March, the Manila stop of Lavigne’s tour was moved to November 3, still at the Araneta Coliseum, several months later from the original May 2 schedule.

She was originally supposed to perform in Manila in May 2020, but she cancelled her Asian tour altogether due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new date of Lavigne’s Philippine concert comes amid the declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, and the easing of restrictions on mass gatherings, including in concert venues.

