Avril Lavigne’s Manila concert moved to November 2022

Canadian hitmaker Avril Lavigne will perform in Manila in November 2022. Instagram: @avrillavigne

MANILA — “Sk8er Boi” hitmaker Avril Lavigne’s concert in the Philippines has been moved anew to a later date, producers announced on Thursday.

The Manila stop of Lavigne’s “Head Above Water” tour is now set to be held on November 3, still at the Araneta Coliseum, according to Wilbros Live.

Tickets to the original May 2 schedule “will still be valid on the new date,” the group said. Refunds will also be accommodated via TicketNet.

“Yes, it’s finally happening!” Wilbros Live said, while also apologizing for the inconvenience of the postponements.

“Thank you for your patience and we appreciate your understanding,” it added.

Lavigne was originally supposed to perform in Manila in May 2020, but she cancelled her Asian tour altogether due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The confirmed new date of Lavigne’s Philippine concert comes amid the declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, and the resulting easing of restrictions on mass gatherings, including in concert venues.

As of March, the Philippines allows venues like cinemas and concert halls to operate at full capacity.

